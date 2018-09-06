Live at 9: Sleep apnea, UniverSoul Circus & McKenna Bray

Sleep apnea

Sleep apnea is the most common sleep disorder, and most people who have it ignore it. But it’s actually one that can contribute to some really serious health issues.

Dr. M. Boyd Gillespie is an ear, nose and throat specialist with Methodist Hospital.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miss Tennessee works to combat opioid addiction

As we've reported recently, Tennessee saw a record number of opioid-related deaths last year, and that tragic fact helped keep Caty Davis laser-focused on her mission. The 2017 Miss Tennessee criss-crossed the state talking to everyone from lawmakers to students about addiction.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McKenna Bray

Memphis musician McKenna Bray is being hailed as one of the brightest new stars in local music. She's performs live on News Channel 3.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video