Gang member charged after allegedly shooting at women, children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A known gang member will be in court on Thursday facing charges in connection with a shots fired incident that put children in danger.

Bernard Mason was charged with aggravated assault and violating the no-gang policy at the Chickasaw Place Apartments in Binghampton.

Police said Mason was there on August 26 when another man fired shots into a fire with four women and two children inside. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police believe 22-year-old Ephron Threat was the gunman.

If you know where he is call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Both men are known members of Grape Street Crip.