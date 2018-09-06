× Barnes gets big raise on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes has received a three-year contract extension and raise that will earn him $21 million over the next six years.

Athletic director Phillip Fulmer announced Thursday in a university release that Barnes has received an extension through the 2023-24 season.

Barnes’ original contract paid him $2.25 million a year and was set to expire on April 15, 2021. Under his new deal, Barnes will make an average of $3.5 million per year.

Barnes will make $3.25 million in 2018-19. He gets a $100,000 pay increase each of the remaining years on his contract.

Barnes is 57-44 in three seasons at Tennessee and owns an overall record of 661-358 in 31 seasons. Tennessee went 26-9 last season, tied Auburn for the SEC regular-season crown and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.