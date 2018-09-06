Barnes gets big raise on Rocky Top

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 11: Rick Barnes the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers gives instructions to his team during the game against the LSU Tigers during the quarterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes has received a three-year contract extension and raise that will earn him $21 million over the next six years.

Athletic director Phillip Fulmer announced Thursday in a university release that Barnes has received an extension through the 2023-24 season.

Barnes’ original contract paid him $2.25 million a year and was set to expire on April 15, 2021. Under his new deal, Barnes will make an average of $3.5 million per year.

Barnes will make $3.25 million in 2018-19. He gets a $100,000 pay increase each of the remaining years on his contract.

Barnes is 57-44 in three seasons at Tennessee and owns an overall record of 661-358 in 31 seasons. Tennessee went 26-9 last season, tied Auburn for the SEC regular-season crown and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.