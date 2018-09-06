× Arrests made in probation, parole sweep

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Mid-South criminals are finding themselves back in jail after a massive probation and parole sweep at the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Probationers and parolees were randomly questioned, frisked and even had their cars searched by drug-sniffing dogs when they showed up Thursday for their monthly check-in.

Authorities called it a “routine” check, but some criminals told WREG they felt like their rights were being violated.

“We have several thousand offenders that report to this location, and we do these checks just to ensure that they’re in compliance with the rules and regulations that we have them on them,” said Joe Williams with TDOC.

Montrell henry was already stopping by the “Tennessee Department of Corrections” on crump for his monthly reporting.

“We’re already on probation, we’re coming up here to report and then we go through this here. It’s double jeopardy man, I don’t know what’s going on,” Henry said.

But says he was also told authorities were holding a job fair only to show up and find out that wasn’t the case.

“If you ain’t got no license, no registration, none of that, don’t come up here. They’re locking you up off the top. Even if you’re dropping your people off, they’re locking you up,” Henry said.

Investigators with the TDOC, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searched offenders and cars for weapons and drugs cuffing some right on the spot.

A sign on the property warns probationers and parolees that they could be searched at any time without a warrant.

And refusing will land them with even more charges.

“Like I told them, it’s double jeopardy and a lot of that that’s going on is illegal. A lot of it,” Henry said.

We’re still waiting to find out how many people were arrested and on what charges.

TDOC officials told us they’d send out those details later today.