× Accused rapist indicted nearly 15 years later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted sex offender was indicted this week after allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman nearly 15 years ago.

According to prosecutors, the victim was inside her apartment just off Getwell Road in the Parkway Village area when she heard someone trying to open her front door. She tried to run away but was caught by the suspect, who forced her back into a bedroom and raped her.

Unfortunately, the victim’s rape kit went untested for years.

In 2014, the DNA evidence was finally sent for testing and handed over the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Several months later investigators said they matched the DNA from the rape kit to that of 55-year-old Lester Tolliver.

Tolliver has five pending aggravated rape cases and another pending rape case.

In 1995 he was also convicted of attempted rape.

The victim positively identified Tolliver as her attacker, prosecutors said.