Water tower leak causes mystery in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Miss. -- People in Batesville are trying to figure out what happened with a massive water tower leak in the middle of the night.

Leanne McCoy's husband woke her up her around 2:15 Wednesday morning.

He was about to leave for work.

"Woke me up and said, ‘You gotta come and see this,’” she said.

When she went outside, she saw water gushing from the water tower that looms over her home.

“I’ve never seen that happened and I’ve lived here since I was two," she said.

Not knowing what else to do, they called police. Police called in city officials.

“They escorted the city person through the gates over there and then they turned the water off. I don’t know how much water was lost or what happened," McCoy said.

In the light of day, the hole is covered; it looks like a valve that might’ve lost its cap.

But it’s hard to say.

“Probably something got under too much pressure," McCoy said.

“I think it's just old and needs some new repairs," Chequita Davis said.

WREG asked Batesville police and city officials about water spewing from the tower overnight. Someone in the water department said, “I’m not aware of anything like that."

Police did not return our calls.