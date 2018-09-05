× Suspects on the run after violent overnight carjacking in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for several suspects following a violent carjacking in southeast Memphis overnight.

The victim said she was getting gas near Hickory Hill and Mount Moriah around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when a man walked up and got into her car.

She tried to get in to stop him but he locked the doors and drove off, dragging her as she held onto the door handle.

She said several other suspects then drove up and started shooting so she let go of the car and ran into the gas station to take cover.

“He looks like he was about 16 or 17 – not even old enough to buy a pack of cigarettes, you know. Someone who should be at home, getting ready for school but nevertheless, he’s out committing crimes, taking cars and shooting up gas stations. I mean it’s just sad,” the victim told WREG.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station to try to identify the suspects who got away in the victim’s 2008 black Lexus sedan.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.