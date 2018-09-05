× Suspect believed to be connected to multiple sexual assaults in Raleigh arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect believed to be connected to multiple sexual assaults in the Raleigh area has been taken into custody.

Kenyon Johnson was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of aggravated rape. Police said they are still working to determine if the 24-year-old is connected to any other sexual assaults.

All of the victims told police they met their attacker through social media and were then lured to different areas where they were assaulted.

It’s unclear how Johnson was finally captured.

A mugshot for Johnson was not available at the time of posting.