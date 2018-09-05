South Memphis residents say overgrown ditch is creating health hazard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in a South Memphis neighborhood are tired of seeing weeds and grasses that is taller than children.

From the sky, an overgrown drainage ditch sticks out among the well-kept yards on Rosewood Avenue in south Memphis.

Christoper Williams says he is six-feet tall and showed us how the weeds come up to his chest.

He says his family has been telling the city of Memphis about the overgrowth for weeks. They claim they have been consistently calling 311, but aren't getting anywhere.

"I don't know if we're getting on their nerves, because we're calling every day now," he explained.

Williams is speaking to us partly on behalf of his parents who have lived in the neighborhood for 50 years.

They say the ditch hasn't always been this overgrown, but it's causing concern as this is the spot children wait to catch the bus.

"We're just trying to keep the kids safe and my parents safe at this house too," Williams said.

He said there's also been times where the weeds have been taller, forcing the family to find outside help to maintain the property.

However Williams doesn't believe that's fair and says the overgrown ditch taking over the sidewalk creates a health hazard.

"Rats, raccoons, snakes and all kids of lizards are out here," explaining what he has seen come out of the weeds.

If children are standing by, he says someone could be bitten.

His request is pretty simple.

"Please, please come cut the ditch. Please."

We notified a spokesperson with the city about the problem who told us late Wednesday evening a street maintenance crew would be out Thursday to look at the issue.

We will keep you posted.