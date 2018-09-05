Residents clean up after Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall just west of Alabama-Mississippi border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a wet welcome back to Dauphin Island Wednesday morning for the residents and visitors who evacuated.

What they found upon their return was flooded intersections, barely passable streets and a procession of utility crews on their way to try and restore power.

Dan McLemore from Corinth, MS slept through Tropical Storm Gordon's fury at his cousin's home on the Alabama mainland.

"He said, 'Man, it got rough.' I said, 'Man, I didn't hear a leaf blowing."

McLemore is back at his island summer home, but it's a day without power or running water.

"We got a good breeze blowing through the house. We filled out bathtub up with water, so we'll have water to flush the toilet," he said.

On another part of the island, Kevin Kennedy hunkered down in his home overnight - worried he wouldn't be allowed to return if he left.

Strong winds howled outside and rocked the house.

"It just sounded like a train all night long. You could just feel the house shaking," Kennedy said.

Winds laid flat the sign at the Pizza and Snow Cone Shop that Kennedy owns. His house escaped unscathed.

"It's nothing but inconvenience for us. There's no major damage."