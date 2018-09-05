× Reported home invasion turns deadly in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a reported home invasion turned deadly in Whitehaven.

Around 2:30 a.m., first responders arrived on the scene at Stevens Circle, just one block south of Raines Road near Auburn Road. That’s where they found a deceased male.

Authorities couldn’t tell us how the man died, but confirmed homicide detectives were investigating.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.