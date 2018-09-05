Police investigate after grenade scare at Goodwill in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Southaven Police Department is investigating after a Grenade scare at Goodwill on Stateline.
Officers responded to the scene after getting a call that someone found two possible grenades at the store.
The store was evacuated as a safety precaution.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was called and the ATF was notified.
They made the scene and determine one of the possible grenades was a “novelty item.” The other appeared to be “inert” and was disposed of as a safety precaution.
The scene has been cleared, and the workers returned to the store.
There were no injuries. An investigation is ongoing.