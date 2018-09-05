× Police investigate after grenade scare at Goodwill in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Southaven Police Department is investigating after a Grenade scare at Goodwill on Stateline.

Officers responded to the scene after getting a call that someone found two possible grenades at the store.

The store was evacuated as a safety precaution.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was called and the ATF was notified.

They made the scene and determine one of the possible grenades was a “novelty item.” The other appeared to be “inert” and was disposed of as a safety precaution.

The scene has been cleared, and the workers returned to the store.

There were no injuries. An investigation is ongoing.