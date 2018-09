PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol has confirmed that a driver died after colliding with a South Panola school bus Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened about 7:15 on Highway 315 near Highway 6 in Panola County, MHP said.

The South Panola School District said none of the 15 children on board the bus, nor the bus driver, were injured.

The driver of the car, however, was airlifted to a hospital and later died, MHP said.