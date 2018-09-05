Man arrested after crashing vehicle into Dallas news station

DALLAS, Texas — A Texas man was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly driving his vehicle repeatedly into the side of a Dallas news station.

“A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting,” Fox 4 tweeted around 5 a.m.

From pictures posted on their social media page it appears the man hit the glass exterior of the building and put the vehicle in reverse before slamming into another wall.

Another image showed the suspect sitting outside the building surrounded by police.

The suspect reportedly also had a suspicious bag with him. K-9 units and the area bomb squad were called in to make sure the scene was secured.

Scary moment this morning when a man drove his truck into our building. We evacuated while the bomb squad is investigating. pic.twitter.com/fnbDopcJFb — Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) September 5, 2018

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018