× Police say man intentionally hit U of M parking lot employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly hitting a University of Memphis employee with his car on purpose.

The victim was writing tickets in Lot 46 Tuesday morning when Matthew Jordan pulled into the parking lot looking for a space. He reportedly got upset with the employee and started calling the man names.

Jordan drove around the lot and was driving down another row of parked vehicles when the employee said he started to flag the driver down. The driver told police he slowed down but didn’t stop because the man had enough time to get out of his way.

The impact sent the employee on top of the suspect’s car. That’s when Jordan allegedly hit the gas and then the brake, sending the man flying off the hood.

He later told police he intentionally sped up and braked just to get the man off of his car.