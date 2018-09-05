Live at 9: Community Baby Shower, Southern Heritage Classic History & Watercooler Wednesday

Community Baby Shower

A local church is holding an event that focuses on supporting new mothers and families with children under the age of five.

It’s called The Riverside Sip and See Community Baby Shower.

Pastor Reginald Boyce and Crystal Boyce are the brains behind this idea.

Making history at the Southern Heritage Classic

The U.S. Navy has a long relationship with this week's Southern Heritage Classic, one of the nation's premiere sporting events. This year, the Navy is part of a first for the 29-year-old classic: the game-starting coin toss will be handled by a woman.

Master Chief Valerie Pugh is going to make history.

Men and their health

A new survey shows that men are more reluctant to share their health concerns with their partners or even their doctor.

Dr. Sarah Vij is a urologist in the Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

Watercooler Wednesday

It is time for Watercooler Wednesday. This week FM 100's Michelle Lewis, Q 107.5's Latty and Todd Demers takes on the hot topics that have everyone talking.