Levy Dermatology to offer free skin cancer screenings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With summer coming to an end, a local dermatology clinic is offering free skin cancer screenings to Mid-South residents.

On Friday, September 7, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Levy Dermatology will be hosting a free skin cancer screening event. All of the exams will be conducted by Board-Certified MOHs surgeons and dermatologists, nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants.

No appointment is necessary.

For more information call (901) 624-3333 or click here.