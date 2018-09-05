× Kirby High School to close again Thursday and Friday due to “pest issues”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kirby High School will close again Thursday and Friday as the school deals with a pest infestation, Shelby County Schools announced.

“As of Monday afternoon, a full building inspection showed no further evidence of a pest issue in the school, and we had the approval of the health department to reopen school. Unfortunately, signs of a pest issue were discovered in one area of the building again today,” the district said in a statement on Wednesday.

“That said, we have no choice but to close school immediately and bring crews back to inspect and treat the school. We will be holding a community meeting Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. at Hickory Ridge Middle School to provide as much information as possible to families and explain the options we’re considering to get our students back in class as quickly as possible.”

Officials re-opened Kirby High School after county health inspectors checked out the school.

The school initially closed after students complained about seeing rats and a snake on the campus.