Memphis’ historic Hunt-Phelan mansion up for sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A historic antebellum mansion in downtown Memphis could be yours for $3.5 million.

The Hunt-Phelan home on Beale Street, near South Lauderdale, is up for sale according to Realtor.com.

The beautiful 10,000-square-foot home on 6.24 acres was built in 1828 and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and five half-baths. It also has a kitchen and bar that can serve 350.

The home was designed by Robert Mills, who designed the U.S. Treasury building and the Washington Monument. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places due to its involvement in the Civil War.

The home was used as the headquarters for the Union Army General Ulysses S. Grant, followed by Confederate General Leonidas Polk. In 1863 it was converted into a military hospital.

At one time President Andrew Jackson also stayed in the home as a guest.

The home has had several owners in recent years. For a short time, Elvis Presley Enterprises owned it and ran it as a museum. It then became a bed and breakfast and has most recently been used as a wedding and event venue.

As of 2015, Tripp Carter, owner of Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, owns the home and plans to have the home stay as a wedding and event venue.