Fire crews battle blaze at apartment complex's leasing office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were called to an apartment complex overnight after the leasing office caught fire.

Memphis fire crews told WREG it happened at the Pendleton Place Apartments at Pendleton and Lamar Avenue around midnight.

When they arrived on the scene, authorities said the leasing office was on fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.