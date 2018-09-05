× Dolly Parton will be honored at 2019 MusiCares

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Entertainer, actress, singer and songwriter Dolly Parton will be honored at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute event next year.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that Parton will be the first artist from the Nashville music community honored at the annual MusiCares charity gala, which raises money for those in the musical community in times of financial, medical and personal need.

The tribute will be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, two days before the Grammy Awards. The eight-time Grammy-winner is being recognized for her music and her support of numerous causes through the Dollywood Foundation, including the Imagination Library, which has provided more than 100 million books to children.

“Dolly Parton has always been and continues to be a courageous trailblazer and indomitable inspiration for creators and artists – so for us to have the opportunity to honor her at our annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala is to pay tribute to a true pillar of strength and someone who we all look up to and cherish,” said Neil Portnow, President and CEO of MusiCares.

Parton in a statement said she was excited and humbled by the honor.

“I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year. It’s even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can’t wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music.”