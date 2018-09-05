Does It Work: The Select-A-Peel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Alice Morgan and her husband like to incorporate as many vegetables into their meals as they can.

"We love eggplant casserole, eggplant parmesan."

But they also love mashed potatoes along with salads which means Alice spends a lot of time in the kitchen. She hopes The Select-A-Peel can help.

"Cut down the time in the kitchen. I have other things I'd much rather do."

It comes with three different blades that are attached to the handle plus a blade cover. You can choose the blade you want by turning the knob on the side. The blades are also numbered; one for regular, two for softskin and three for julienne. Just line the number up with the arrow and it will lock into place.

"It's very easy to flip. From one, to two, to three. And back to one."

Alice kicked off our test by peeling a potato using blade number one.

"This is very easy."

Time to rotate the blade to number two and peel a tomato.

"This is super easy," she said. "These heavier grips are really nice. And I have arthritis in this hand. This is a super tool."

Alice clicked over to blade number three for her carrot.

"I've never made a carrot salad but having something this easy this would be great!"

Select-A-Peel, you passed the Does It Work test.