Suspects lead police on chase from Southeast Memphis to Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are in custody and a third is on the run following a police chase that began in Southeast Memphis and ended in Hickory Hill.

Lt. Buckner, with the Shelby County Sheriffs Office, says the deputies were in the area of Long Creek and Shadowland when they spotted two suspicious individuals.

The suspects fled on foot to a waiting vehicle after they were approached by the deputies.

They attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused and a chase began. It ended with a crash at Winchester and Kirby.

Two suspects were detained – a third is at large.

Drugs and a handgun were located in the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.