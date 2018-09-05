× Arkansas casino legalization proposal approved, could impact Southland

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A proposal to legalize casinos in Arkansas has been approved for the November ballot, and the measure could have an impact in Crittenden County.

Secretary of State Mark Martin’s office on Wednesday said supporters of the proposed constitutional amendment submitted more than the nearly 85,000 signatures from registered voters required to put the proposal on the ballot. Martin’s office said it had determined 99,988 valid signatures were submitted.

The proposal would expand casino gambling at Southland Park Gaming & Racing in West Memphis, which already offers video poker and other electronic games, and at a Hot Springs horse track. It would also allow casinos in Jefferson and Pope counties.

The pro-casino campaign has raised more than $2.2 million, nearly all of which has come from two Native American tribes in Oklahoma.