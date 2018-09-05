× Angry, man opens fire outside Memphis fire station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis man was arrested Tuesday after reportedly becoming angry and firing shots outside a local fire station.

A firefighter at Station 10 on South Parkway told police Markvarious Hampton came to the fire station asking for help after his cousin was hurt in a hit and run accident.

The firefighter told officers he had to wait for another staff member to come to the door before opening it, and that’s when Hampton became angry. The suspect said some choice words and then fired 16 shots into the air outside the building.

No one was injured during the incident.

Hampton was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment.