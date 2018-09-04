Resources for the Mid-South consumer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Need to get that trash cleaned up but don't know where to turn? What about finding information on a child care center?

WREG's Chief Consumer Investigator Zaneta Lowe has created a guidebook for Mid-South consumers that will help you find that all-important information.

Common Complaint

1. Homes/Rentals

311-Place service requests for potholes, abandoned vehicles, high grass/weeds. Report health and safety or code violations at rental properties.

https://www.memphistn.gov/government/311

Shelby County Code-Want to see if a permit has been filed for repairs or construction at your home?

https://documents.shelbycountytn.gov/PermitInquiry/

MLGW Rental Rescue-Reports problems with water leaks, poor insulation or a broken air conditioner at your rental home.

http://www.mlgw.com/residential/rental_rescue

901-322-5757

MLGW Energy Doctor-Want to save money on your energy bill? Get a free audit from MLGW.

http://www.mlgw.com/residential/energydr

(901) 322-5757

Memphis Fair Housing Center-Need to report predatory lending, illegal evictions, or fair housing discrimination?

https://www.malsi.org/special-programs/

(901) 432-4663

2. Cars

Check for vehicle recalls-National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

Check for flood damage-Carfax

https://www.carfax.com/press/resources/flooded-cars

Check for vehicle history-National Insurance Crime Bureau

https://www.nicb.org/how-we-help/vincheck

See if a dealer is licensed in Tennessee

http://verify.tn.gov/

File a complaint against a dealer in Tennessee

https://www.tn.gov/commerce/regboards/mvc/consumer-resources/file-a-complaint.html

File a complaint against a dealer in Arkansas

https://www.amvc.arkansas.gov/complaints.html

https://static.ark.org/eeuploads/asp/umvd_consumer_complaint_form_05102017.pdf

File a complaint against a dealer in Mississippi

https://www.mmvc.ms.gov/secure/complaintform.asp

3. Legal

Need help with a lawsuit filed against you for a debt, other legal questions?

FREE-Consumer Clinic

Every Tuesday-10:00a.m.

Courthouse-140 Adams Ave

FREE-Legal Clinic

Every Thursday

1:00 p.m.

Courthouse-140 Adams

FREE Saturday Legal Clinic

Every Second Saturday of the month

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Benjamin Hooks Library

3030 Poplar Ave

http://www.memphislibrary.org/research/law/legal-clinic/

http://www.memphislibrary.org/memphislibrary/wp-content/uploads/West-TN-Legal-Clinics-AUG-2016.pdf

Memphis Area Legal Services

https://www.malsi.org/

(901) 523-8822

Legal Aid of Arkansas

http://nmrls.com/

870-732-6370-West Memphis

http://www.arlegalservices.org/

North Mississippi Rural Legal Services

http://nmrls.com/

1-800-498-1804

City/County

City of Memphis-311--Place service requests for potholes, abandoned vehicles, high grass/weeds. Report health and safety or code violations at rental properties.

(901) 636-6500

https://www.memphistn.gov/government/311

Shelby County Construction Code Enforcement—See if a permit has been filed for repairs/construction on your home.

https://shelbycountytn.gov/390/Construction-Code-Enforcement

https://documents.shelbycountytn.gov/PermitInquiry/

Shelby County Mayor’s Action Center-Need to report a problem in the county?

https://shelbycountytn.gov/1512/Report-A-Concern

MLGW

Assistance Programs-Need help paying your bill?

http://www.mlgw.com/residential/assistanceprograms

State

Find childcare/report a problem?

Tennessee Department of Human Services

https://www.tn.gov/humanservices/for-families/child-care-services.html

MS State Department of Health

https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/30,0,183.html

Arkansas Division of Child Care and Early Education

https://dhs.arkansas.gov/dccece/cclas/facilitysearch.aspx

Is your nursing home safe? Read inspections/file a complaint

https://apps.health.tn.gov/FacilityInspections/

Find a health care facility in TN

https://apps.health.tn.gov/facilityListings/

Has your doctor ever been in trouble?

https://apps.health.tn.gov/Licensure/

Report illegal telemarketing in MS

https://www.psc.state.ms.us/nocall/complaint.aspx

File a consumer complaint in your state

Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs

https://www.tn.gov/commerce/consumer-affairs.html

Mississippi Attorney General

http://www.ago.state.ms.us/forms/consumer-protection-complaint-form/

Arkansas Attorney General

https://arkansasag.gov/consumer-protection/

Federal

Find out if a product is unsafe/report and unsafe product

https://www.saferproducts.gov/Default.aspx

Search for recalls on products

https://www.cpsc.gov/

Search for recalls on food

https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/default.htm

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/current-recalls-and-alerts

Search for recalls on cars

https://www.nhtsa.gov/

File a complaint about robocalls and telemarketers

https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us

File a complaint about identity theft

https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/media-resources/identity-theft-and-data-security/filing-complaint

Check a nursing home’s star rating

https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/search.html?

IRS

www.irs.gov

Other

Better Business Bureau—Search for reviews, file a complaint against a business

https://www.bbb.org/en/us/tn/memphis

Operation Hope--Need free financial advice?

http://operationhope.org/map/#tennessee

HUD Approved Housing Counseling Agencies—Need to avoid foreclosure?

https://www.hud.gov/states/tennessee/homeownership/hsgcounseling