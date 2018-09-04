Resources for the Mid-South consumer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Need to get that trash cleaned up but don't know where to turn? What about finding information on a child care center?
WREG's Chief Consumer Investigator Zaneta Lowe has created a guidebook for Mid-South consumers that will help you find that all-important information.
Common Complaint
1.Homes/Rentals
- 311-Place service requests for potholes, abandoned vehicles, high grass/weeds. Report health and safety or code violations at rental properties.
https://www.memphistn.gov/government/311
- Shelby County Code-Want to see if a permit has been filed for repairs or construction at your home?
https://documents.shelbycountytn.gov/PermitInquiry/
- MLGW Rental Rescue-Reports problems with water leaks, poor insulation or a broken air conditioner at your rental home.
http://www.mlgw.com/residential/rental_rescue
901-322-5757
- MLGW Energy Doctor-Want to save money on your energy bill? Get a free audit from MLGW.
http://www.mlgw.com/residential/energydr
(901) 322-5757
- Memphis Fair Housing Center-Need to report predatory lending, illegal evictions, or fair housing discrimination?
https://www.malsi.org/special-programs/
(901) 432-4663
2. Cars
- Check for vehicle recalls-National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
- Check for flood damage-Carfax
https://www.carfax.com/press/resources/flooded-cars
- Check for vehicle history-National Insurance Crime Bureau
https://www.nicb.org/how-we-help/vincheck
- See if a dealer is licensed in Tennessee
- File a complaint against a dealer in Tennessee
https://www.tn.gov/commerce/regboards/mvc/consumer-resources/file-a-complaint.html
- File a complaint against a dealer in Arkansas
https://www.amvc.arkansas.gov/complaints.html
https://static.ark.org/eeuploads/asp/umvd_consumer_complaint_form_05102017.pdf
- File a complaint against a dealer in Mississippi
https://www.mmvc.ms.gov/secure/complaintform.asp
3. Legal
Need help with a lawsuit filed against you for a debt, other legal questions?
- FREE-Consumer Clinic
Every Tuesday-10:00a.m.
Courthouse-140 Adams Ave
- FREE-Legal Clinic
Every Thursday
1:00 p.m.
Courthouse-140 Adams
- FREE Saturday Legal Clinic
Every Second Saturday of the month
10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Benjamin Hooks Library
3030 Poplar Ave
http://www.memphislibrary.org/research/law/legal-clinic/
http://www.memphislibrary.org/memphislibrary/wp-content/uploads/West-TN-Legal-Clinics-AUG-2016.pdf
- Memphis Area Legal Services
(901) 523-8822
- Legal Aid of Arkansas
870-732-6370-West Memphis
http://www.arlegalservices.org/
- North Mississippi Rural Legal Services
1-800-498-1804
City/County
- City of Memphis-311--Place service requests for potholes, abandoned vehicles, high grass/weeds. Report health and safety or code violations at rental properties.
(901) 636-6500
https://www.memphistn.gov/government/311
- Shelby County Construction Code Enforcement—See if a permit has been filed for repairs/construction on your home.
https://shelbycountytn.gov/390/Construction-Code-Enforcement
https://documents.shelbycountytn.gov/PermitInquiry/
- Shelby County Mayor’s Action Center-Need to report a problem in the county?
https://shelbycountytn.gov/1512/Report-A-Concern
MLGW
- Assistance Programs-Need help paying your bill?
http://www.mlgw.com/residential/assistanceprograms
- MLGW Rental Rescue-Reports problems with water leaks, poor insulation or a broken air conditioner at your rental home.
http://www.mlgw.com/residential/rental_rescue
901-322-5757
- MLGW Energy Doctor-Want to save money on your energy bill? Get a free audit from MLGW.
http://www.mlgw.com/residential/energydr
(901) 322-5757
- Memphis Area Legal Services
(901) 523-8822
State
Find childcare/report a problem?
- Tennessee Department of Human Services
https://www.tn.gov/humanservices/for-families/child-care-services.html
- MS State Department of Health
https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/30,0,183.html
- Arkansas Division of Child Care and Early Education
https://dhs.arkansas.gov/dccece/cclas/facilitysearch.aspx
Is your nursing home safe? Read inspections/file a complaint
https://apps.health.tn.gov/FacilityInspections/
Find a health care facility in TN
https://apps.health.tn.gov/facilityListings/
Has your doctor ever been in trouble?
https://apps.health.tn.gov/Licensure/
Report illegal telemarketing in MS
https://www.psc.state.ms.us/nocall/complaint.aspx
File a consumer complaint in your state
- Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs
https://www.tn.gov/commerce/consumer-affairs.html
- Mississippi Attorney General
http://www.ago.state.ms.us/forms/consumer-protection-complaint-form/
- Arkansas Attorney General
https://arkansasag.gov/consumer-protection/
Federal
- Find out if a product is unsafe/report and unsafe product
https://www.saferproducts.gov/Default.aspx
- Search for recalls on products
- Search for recalls on food
https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/default.htm
https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/current-recalls-and-alerts
- Search for recalls on cars
- File a complaint about robocalls and telemarketers
https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us
- File a complaint about identity theft
https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/media-resources/identity-theft-and-data-security/filing-complaint
- Check a nursing home’s star rating
https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/search.html?
- IRS
Other
- Better Business Bureau—Search for reviews, file a complaint against a business
https://www.bbb.org/en/us/tn/memphis
- Operation Hope--Need free financial advice?
http://operationhope.org/map/#tennessee
- HUD Approved Housing Counseling Agencies—Need to avoid foreclosure?
https://www.hud.gov/states/tennessee/homeownership/hsgcounseling