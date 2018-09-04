× Registered sex offender caught touching himself on porch in front of young kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A registered sex offender was arrested again after allegedly standing on another man’s porch and touching himself in front of four young children.

According to police, the father called 911 Monday evening from Caldwell Avenue. The man told them he was inside his home when his four-year-old stated a stranger was standing on their front porch touching himself inappropriately.

When the father went to the glass door he saw the other children standing there and Jasper Duncan in the act.

The man confronted the stranger who immediately took off running.

Officers later located Duncan not too far away and took him into custody. He was charged with indecent exposure.

He later told police he had been drinking and couldn’t remember if he had exposed himself or not.