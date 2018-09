× Police: 1 toddler, 1 teen hit by vehicle in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of an accident involving a toddler and a teen at Ridgeway and Village Grove in Hickory Hill.

Police say a male toddler and a female teen were hit by a vehicle.

The toddler has been transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The teen is listed as non-critical.

The driver stayed on the scene.

The driver stayed on the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 4, 2018