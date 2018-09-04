× Murder charge filed in Highland Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect was charged overnight after allegedly confessing to murdering a man on Monday.

According to police, Koski Mathews was in the 3000 block of Pershing Monday when Javarius Cole got into a fight with a family member. Witnesses said that’s when Mathews pulled out a gun and shot Cole multiple times, fatally wounding him.

A friend of the victim returned fire striking Mathews.

While being transported to the hospital, Mathews stated he’d shot Cole. The utterance was captured on an officer’s body camera, police said.

He was charged with second-degree murder.