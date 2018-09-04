Mom of three stabbed, choked during Nutbush home invasion; suspects charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stabbed, choked and now fearing for her life. A mother of three is on edge after a violent home invasion.

The mom of three woke up to strange voices in her living room early Friday morning in the 1800 block of Sierra.

"When I left my room, I realized there were two people in my house," said the homeowner.

She saw two suspects - one whose address is just four houses away.

"I realized they are neighbors."

The homeowner tells us she ran to call 911 when one of the suspects grabbed her neck, knocked the phone out of her hand and put a knife to her throat. He then demanded money.

"I told them I didn't have any, and then they started kicking me. The put a cord around my neck, and they began chocking me." she said. "One of them put a knife at my torso. It slightly cut me, only because the knife was dull."

She eventually gave into their demands.

"If I hadn't given them the money they probably would have killed me."

According to the affidavit, they stole a Play Station 4, a Nintendo Switch, an iPad and nearly $7,000 in cash before running out the back door and jumping over a fence.

Jermaine Edwards and Davonte Lumpkin are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

"I don't feel safe, because they told me if I tell police they knew my son and would come for him," the victim said.

She says the same men have robbed her before.

"It was on March 2nd. We got home at around 11 at night, and they had a car parked behind my husband's business van. When we walked to the door they had been hiding behind another door. They came out and pointed a gun at us and demanded money."

WREG knocked on Edwards' door.

The woman who answered didn't want to speak with us.

We spoke with other neighbors who didn't want to go on camera, but they say several teen or young adults have been breaking into homes and terrorizing the neighborhood.

They want officers to step up patrols.