Mid-South mom indicted after hitting, killing pedestrian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was indicted on multiple charges after she allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian back in January 2018.

Cynthia Bargery was indicted with vehicular homicide involving intoxication, vehicular homicide involving recklessness, driving under the influence of Xanax, driving under the influence of a sleeping aid, driving under the influence while accompanied by a child, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, leaving the scene of an accident involving fixtures and reckless driving.

According to authorities,Bargery was driving down West Holmes Road near Tulane Road when she hit Rozelle Clayton. She continued down the street before she struck a mailbox and crashed in a wooded area.

Her six-year-old son was inside the car at the time of the crash. Thankfully he was not injured.

The 48-year-old victim later died at the hospital.

Bargery was released after paying a $100,000 bond.