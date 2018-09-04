Microsoft to visit Memphis to get more African Americans interested in tech fields

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A household name will be in town next week as part of its new goal that could have a major impact on students and young professionals in the Mid-South.

According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Microsoft is in the process of building key relationships with Historically Black Colleges in an effort to get more African Americans interested in the fields of technology and engineering.

The company's first stop: Memphis.

Ike Griffith with the Memphis Office of Youth Services told WREG's Alex Coleman and Marybeth Conley the opportunity is one they couldn't pass up.

"I think that one of the things that is really important is that we expose our young people to as much as we possibly can. We have a lot of young people who have an interest in wanting to become productive individuals, so when we have opportunities like this one, we really want to make sure that those individuals that have that interest, that want to be successful in life to take advantage of these types of opportunities."

The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 6, at 11 a.m. at the Cook Convention Center.

Griffith and the mayor said the Thursday's meeting is open to everyone.