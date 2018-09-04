Love BBQ? Sign up to be a judge at next year’s Memphis in May festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How would you like to take an active part in an international event that poured nearly $138 million into the Memphis economy last year alone? And as a bonus: you get to sample some of the world's best barbecue?

Memphis in May is looking for new judges, and they'll teach you everything you need to know.

Robert Griffin is with Memphis in May and Michelle O'Guinn has been a part of the judging team for more than a decade. They talked about the experience and who they're looking for on Live at 9.

