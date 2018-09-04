Hundreds of pot-bellied pigs seized from rescue farm could be euthanized

FALMOUTH, Ky. — About 500 pot-bellied pigs rescued from a farm in Kentucky need new homes fast.

Rescue groups are pitching in to find homes for more than 450 pot-bellied pigs after the state seized them last week from a farm in northern Kentucky.

Most of the pigs are malnourished and some are pregnant.

Farm owner Lori Tristan says she had started a rescue operation but realized she could not care for that many animals. Local news outlets say the woman took in 15 pigs a few years ago, but they multiplied to a number she couldn’t handle

Rescue group officials say they’re hoping donations will help offset the cost of veterinary care and to relocate the animals.

The rescue organization must find homes for the pigs in about six weeks or the state will euthanize them.