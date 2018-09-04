× Holly Springs Police seeking Oak Palace shooting suspects

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Holly Springs Police released photos Tuesday of two men wanted in a shooting outside a Rust College fraternity party last month.

Two people were injured when someone fired about 50 rounds into a crowd of people outside the Oak Palace on Aug. 24. The event space had been rented for a back-to-school party.

Holly Springs Police released photos of two suspects and the vehicle they were in.

Anyone with information can call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122.