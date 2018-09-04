City officials: Ed Rice community center to re-open after negative test results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City officials said late Tuesday they received lab results showing Ed Rice community center does not have mold.

They planned to send out more samples for testing but hoped to re-open the community center by Friday.

Officials closed the center out of an abundance of caution after a poll worker complained of breathing issues from Election Day.

Mayor Strickland spoke about it on WREG's Live at 9 segment on Tuesday.

"When somebody alleges mold we take it very seriously. That's why we shut it down."

He discussed plans that are already in motion: council has committed around $900,000 to come up with a design to replace or renovate Ed Rice by 2020.

But community leaders say that's not enough.

"We can't wait two years. This is a priority today," SCS School Board member Stephanie Love said.

Bobby White, CEO of Frayser Community Schools, offered MLK Prep, located mile from Ed Rice, for additional programming.