Bulgarian man sentenced after stealing thousands from FedEx

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bulgarian man was sentenced to time behind bars after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from FedEx.

According to the agency, Dimitar Petlechkov was somehow able to link his FedEx shipping account to a national shipping account. The action gave him significant discounts that under normal circumstances he wouldn’t have been eligible for.

He then allegedly told others he would ship their packages for them at a discounted rate. What those individuals didn’t know was that he was pocketing some of that money for himself.

Petlechkov allegedly did this for almost five years and made over $300,000.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay back $801,000 to FedEx. He faces deportation back to Bulgaria once he serves his time.

A mugshot was not available for Petlechkov.