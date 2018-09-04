Armed robbery starts high-speed chase through Midtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high-speed chase through the streets of Midtown startled people in the area on a busy afternoon Saturday.

It all stemmed from an armed robbery of a Midtown woman with a disability.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she walks several miles a day with a cane.

She was doing just that on Saturday when, "I saw a car coming toward me in the opposite way. They pulled over immediately. Two young men got out of the car, and they had weapons."

In a moment of quick thinking, she threw her cell phone in the bushes.

They demanded she hand over her bag, which she did.

"I don't think they were kidding. They did have what looked to me like semi-automatic weapons and were ready to use them."

After a neighbor helped her call 911, officers quickly spotted their car near Peabody and McLean.

That's when they started a high-speed chase.

Several people who were sitting outside watching the Tigers game in Cooper-Young said they were startled to see the car and police race by at 80 miles-per-hour in the busy area.

"I can tell you it's loud. When you're at home and the game's going on. There's a lot of people out," neighbor Ian Hendry said.

Police told the victim that's why they stopped when they got to South Parkway.

The victim says she's glad they kept anyone else from getting hurt.

She's also okay and doubling down on her faith in Midtown.

"It is important to not be afraid. Walk with confidence and make eye contact,"

Police have located the suspects' car, a stolen brown Hyundai Elantra, but they're still looking for suspects.