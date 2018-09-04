× Arkansas high school janitor charged with rape of child

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — A Harrisburg High School janitor was arrested and charged in the alleged rape of a child, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shan Rich, 41, was charged with rape after an investigation. Court documents indicate the offense involved a child under 14.

The sheriff’s department confirmed Rich was a janitor at Harrisburg High School. They did not say where the alleged offense occurred.

A judge Tuesday set Rich’s bond at $250,000 and ordered him not to have contact with anyone under 18. Rich is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court Oct. 29.

The investigation against him is open and ongoing, involving the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisburg Police Department and Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division.