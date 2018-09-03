× Residents at Memphis Towers say they’re living in filthy conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Allegations of legionnaire’s disease and complaints of unsanitary living conditions is just some what WREG uncovered after a weekend fire at a Memphis high-rise for seniors.

Fresh flowers and a welcome sign greet visitors at the front of Memphis Towers on Court Avenue in the Medical District.

Joyce Warren says what residents are dealing with on the inside is anything but pretty.

“They don’t fixing nothing. They don’t. They don’t want nothing but the money.”

The fire left residents concerned about what they call chronic and problematic living conditions.

Resident Austin Brannock says turning on his stove is dangerous.

“It shocks you every time you go to try to get it to work, and it won’t work.”

The complaints residents brought up to WREG don’t seem isolated.

In fact, federal records show Memphis Towers has had problems in the past, including barely passing a HUD inspection.

That was two years ago.

Memphis Towers scored a 66 in April of 2016, a passing score is 60.

The owners were also cited this summer in Environmental Court for code violations. They were fined just over $200.

Federal court records show a former resident filed a lawsuit in July, saying he “nearly died” after testing positive for Legionnaire’s Disease. It’s a disease he alleges he contracted at Memphis Towers.

The high-rise is owned and ran by an affiliate of Millennia Housing Management.

A spokesperson told WREG, the company responded to the fire immediately and brought in Service Master to clean up.

He says they’re still assessing water damage, but they are “just as concerned” about the tenants and always working on improvements.”

Millennia said it refutes the allegations raised in the lawsuit regarding Legionnaires Disease.

The company is set to expand. It’s in the process of buying Goodwill Village, Serenity Towers and Madison Tower.