One killed, one injured in Highland Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —One person was killed and another injured in a midday Monday shooting in a Highland Heights neighborhood.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Pershing around 11:30 a.m. They found two male victims with gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The other was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

35.153927 -89.959430