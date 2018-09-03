× Men jump from motel balcony to flee police in drug bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It wasn’t quite 4:20 p.m. when police came knocking at the Motel 8 in the French Fort area Friday afternoon. But in Room 317, they said they found a large stash of drugs including 61 grams of marijuana.

Police said Tony Alexander ran from the room and jumped from a second floor balcony while Deandra Baillio ran to the bathroom.

When officers knocked at the room next door, they said they encountered Favian Busby, who fought with them, before making his own leap off the balcony.

Both men were arrested in the parking lot below. Alexander, who police said had a number of warrants out for his arrest, had several yellow pills in his pocket.

In his room, they said they found six syringes in a box by the refrigerator.

In the dresser, they said they found bath salts, meth, LSD, oxycodone pills and amphetamines.

They arrested Baillio, who they said had a warrant out of Mississippi, and confiscated the $153 they found in her purse. They believe the money might have come from drug sales.

In February, Baillio was arrested for violating bail conditions on a previous arrest. During a strip search, jailers said they found a baggie full of pills hidden inside of her.