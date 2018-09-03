× Man wanted in Oklahoma killing captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted in the killing of an Oklahoma sheriff’s father was captured in Memphis and will be extradited, KSFM in Fort Smith, Arkansas reports.

Richard Rainwater is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center on a warrant out of Sequoyah County, Oklahoma for unauthorized use of a vehicle, the station says.

He is accused of killing Larry Lane Sr., the father of the county’s sheriff, in an apparent robbery on Saturday.

Rainwater’s Facebook page indicates he is a resident of Fort Smith.

Shelby County jail records did not list him as an inmate Monday afternoon.