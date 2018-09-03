× Hardeman County prison on lockdown after inmates assaulted

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Correctional Facility was on lockdown Monday morning after several inmates had to be hospitalized Sunday night.

A representative from Core Civic, the company that manages the facility, said three inmates were assaulted by other inmates in the dayroom just after 8 p.m.

Two of them were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The representative did not believe their injuries were life-threatening.

The company called it a disturbance between two groups of inmates, not a riot.

Hardeman County Correctional Facility in Whiteville is a medium security prison that can house a maximum of 2,100 male inmates.