× Family reveals 6-year-old shooting victim is still in the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 6-year-old boy is still in the hospital, but feeling better after getting shot outside the Goodwill Village apartment complex Thursday night.

“He’s doing great. He’s recovering. He’s at the hospital being spoiled. He is okay thanks to God,” a female relative who doesn’t want to be identified says.

She says the boy was shot in the leg.

“They shattered his whole femur bone. So, it’s like nothing there. They got to put a metal plate in his leg,” she says.

She says his mother knows the suspects and claims they followed her from her apartment to Goodwill Village before opening fire with an assault rifle. She doesn’t know why they did it.

“Why would you even be over here shooting like that. Then an assault rifle. It’s just too much,” she says.

Now, she says the boy’s mother is being evicted from her apartment at Chickasaw Place because she knows the suspects.

“It’s a bunch of bull. She shouldn’t have to be with her baby in the hospital worried about packing up her stuff and moving, and don’t know where she’s going to go with her children and she’s pregnant. (She has) a baby in a wheel chair. Where she going to go?” the relative says.

We went to the leasing office but it was closed for Labor Day. So, we called and left a message for management but have not heard back.

The relative says the suspects lived next door to the boy’s mother and were evicted last week after the shooting. Police haven’t made any arrests.

“I hope they catch the shooters,” the relative says.

The relative does think the boy will need counseling after what happened.