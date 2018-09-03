× Cordova mom charged with injuring 2-month-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova mother was charged with child abuse after nurses noticed her 2-month-old daughter had multiple fractured bones.

The baby came to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Sunday after she was referred there from Methodist Germantown. A nurse told police the child had a healing fracture in her skull, along with multiple rib fractures and a fractured right arm.

Nancy Parks, the child’s mother, told police the baby had fallen off a bed in mid-July. She also said she had picked the child up by her arm that day and possibly dislocated her shoulder.

After questioning, Parks allegedly told investigators that she sometimes became frustrated with her daughter and had squeezed her and one slammed her in her crib, hitting the child’s head.

Parks is charged with aggravated child abuse.