× Sheriff: Suspect in custody after man is killed in Heth, Arkansas

HETH, Ark. — One man is in custody following the death of another man in Heth, Arknsas, the St. Francis County Sheriffs Office said.

Police confirmed the death is being investigated as a homicide.

St. Francis County Deputy Coroner Miles Kimble confirms the victim was transported to Memphis where he later died. His body will go to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information is available.