× Police: Suspects held woman at knife point while burglarizing her northeast Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects were arrested after they broke into a woman’s home, held her at knife point and robbed her, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to an aggravated robbery in the 1800 block of Sierra in northeast Memphis around 11:45 a.m. on August 31.

According to the report, the victim told police when she exited her bedroom an unknown male with dreads grabbed her and put a knife to her throat.

He started asking her where the money was, and she didn’t respond. The male with the dreads then wrapped a cord around her neck and demanded the money.

When she didn’t respond, he then cut her shirt and stomach with the knife, leaving a small cut on her abdomen.

That’s when she told them where the money was.

The second male stomped on the television while the victim was fighting with the suspect with dreads.

After stealing $7,000 in cash, a Playstation 4, a Nintendo Switch and an Apple I-pad the suspects left through the back door and jumped the fence.

While investigators canvassed the area, a male matching the description of the suspect ran from the 1900 block of Sierra and jumped the fence.

Officers detained the occupants and captured the male that ran.

Jermaine Edwards and Davonte Lumpkin were identified by the victim in a photo line-up.

They were both charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Police say Edwards gave a written statement admitting to his part in the robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.