× Bicyclist injured in crash near Westwood

Memphis, Tenn. — A bicyclist was critically injured after a crash near Westwood.

Memphis police say the crash happened at the intersection of Horn Lake and Geeter.

Officers responded to the scene at just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say the bicyclist was riding along a “private drive” and ended up in the pathway of a vehicle. The driver struck the bicyclist, and the bicyclist was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving without a license and no insurance.