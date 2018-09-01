× USL Memphis renamed Memphis 901 FC

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Downtown Memphis’ newest professional sports team has a distinct Bluff City flavor, as Memphis 901 FC has been illuminated as the identity of the city’s United Soccer League franchise ahead of its inaugural season of 2019.

The neon-inspired crest plays homage to Memphis’ historic Beale Street located just blocks from AutoZone Park, complete with an LP record in the center as a nod to the city’s immense music history, with a crown on top honoring the great musical “kings” of Memphis such as Elvis and B.B. The ‘901’ refers to the region’s area code and forms the foundation of the club.

“As we continue to build and diversify Trinity Sports Holdings, we are fully committed to investing in and operating professional soccer,” said Peter Freund, Principal Owner of Memphis 901 FC. “We can think of no better place to kick it all off than in the Mid-South, in a market as soulful and as passionate as Memphis, in a world-class downtown venue like AutoZone Park, and with a global ambassador such as Tim Howard.”

“Since we announced this team in January, we have constantly sought input from people in our community and the soccer world about what our team’s identity should be,” Memphis 901 FC President Craig Unger said. “All conversations led us to ‘901 FC.’ Our heart, and our uniqueness, is that we are Memphians. ‘901’ has come to define our community and is a rallying cry of our region. It quickly became clear that Memphis 901 FC was the perfect fit for the foundation of our club, which is Memphis’ club.”

The logo was created by Studio Simon.

“I was tremendously excited for Studio Simon to have the opportunity to create the identity for the city’s new USL franchise,” Dan Simon of Studio Simon said. “This identity is one that reflects the vision that the football club’s ownership and supporters share for bringing the community a sports experience that is ‘Authentically Memphis.’”

Memphis 901 FC’s reveal day culminates with tonight’s “Soccer Showdown” exhibition match between Howard and the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer and the USL’s Tulsa Roughnecks FC. Tonight’s match is the first in AutoZone Park history and will serve as a launching pad as the club gears up for its USL debut in March 2019.

Season tickets for Memphis 901 FC are on sale now and can be purchased at http://www.memphis901fc.com. Follow Memphis 901 FC on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Memphis 901 FC

The Memphis 901 FC franchise was announced on Jan. 8, 2018 and will begin play at AutoZone Park in Downtown Memphis as part of the United Soccer League in 2019. Memphis 901 FC, led by Principal Owner Peter Freund, President Craig Unger, Sporting Director Andrew Bell, and head coach Tim Mulqueen, is part of a market that includes over 8,000 youth soccer players, an established American Outlaws chapter, and strong collegiate programs. Upon joining the USL, Memphis 901 FC will be part of a southern radius that includes 10 teams within 500 miles of each other.

About the USL

The USL, headquartered in Tampa, Fla., is one of the most prominent Division II professional soccer leagues in the world, reaching a population of more than 75 million people to fuel the growth of professional soccer across North America. A growing league, the USL has more than doubled in size since 2014, with Ottawa Fury FC, Reno 1868 FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies debuting in 2017. Nashville SC, Fresno FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, North Carolina FC, Indy Eleven, and ATL UTD 2 joined the league for 2018, with Austin, Birmingham, El Paso, Hartford, Loudoun, Memphis, and New Mexico set to join the league in 2019. Beyond league play, the USL regularly features international exhibitions against leading Premier League, Liga MX, and Bundesliga clubs, among others.

